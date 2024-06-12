Ailin Perez calls for UFC main event slot, wants Kayla Harrison or ‘war of the asses’ with Norma Dumont

A five-round main event. That’s what Ailin Perez wants for her next UFC fight.

The rising UFC women’s bantamweight thinks it’s time the promotion gives her a headlining slot, as she wants to prove to the fans and UFC brass she’s primed for big things in her career. Perez (10-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), who in her short time in the UFC has grown an Instagram following of almost half a million, would like it to be against former PFL champion Kayla Harrison.

“What I want is to fight in a five-round main event, with a preference to be against Kayla Harrison,” Perez told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “We want that fight because she’s the best fighter in the division and the person with the biggest name after me.

“Sorry girls, whether you like it or not, Ailin Perez is making waves on all platforms.”

Ranked contender Norma Dumont is also an option Perez would like, but she says the main goal is to lock a main event bout. The opponent for that potential fight is secondary in priority.

“Yeah, because if they give me Norma, I’ll fight her five rounds, no problem,” Perez said regarding a five-round bout being her priority. “That’s the war of the asses, and she’s been running for a while, so if she wants to fight, I’m down.

“She’s not booked, and neither am I, so let’s go. … But yeah, ideally, I would like for it to be against Kayla Harrison or Norma Dumont, so I can kick her ass five rounds.”

Since losing her UFC debut in a fight she took on short notice against Stephanie Egger a weight class above her usual weight, the Argentine has won three straight, defeating Ashlee Evans-Smith, Lucie Pudilova, and most recently Joselyne Edwards.

Perez feels it’s time she gets a step up.

“I feel I can fight in a main event now,” Perez said. “I have the conditioning, and I’ve found the balance in this weight cut. I know how to cut the weight without suffering too much. When someone is confident they’re going to be world champion, they’re going to grab whatever opportunity, kill it, and come out on top.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie