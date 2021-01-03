Aikman claims on-air Cowboys’ Kellen Moore backed out of deal to coach Boise

One thing is for sure, Kellen Moore is not going to be the next head coach of Boise State. It was revealed Saturday night that the Dallas Cowboys had convinced their offensive coordinator to sign a contract extension, keeping the pending coaching free agent in Dallas through the 2023 season.

Moore had been linked to the job in Idaho since it came open, as he is the most accomplished QB in school history (50-3 record) and has already admitted he has his sights on being a head coach. It had been reported that Moore and the administration had preliminary discussions, but Fox Sports color analyst Troy Aikman said on the Cowboys-Giants broadcast things had progressed even further.

Aikman corrected Joe Buck’s assessment that talks fell apart between the university and Moore by claiming he had heard Moore was offered the job, and accepted it.

So here is a fun in-broadcast #Cowboys quote from Troy Aikman on the Kellen Moore and Boise State head coaching job: "I've been hearing that he was offered the job and had accepted the job, so I think there was a lot in the story there as far as what has kept him in Dallas." — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 3, 2021

Owner Jerry Jones has been known to negotiate some great deals, but getting Moore to back out of a deal to be a head coach is definitely an interesting development if proven true.

List

4-Round Mock Draft 3.0: What a no-trade back haul looks like for Cowboys

List