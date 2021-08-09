Aiken woman charged with pointing a firearm at a person

Alexandra Koch, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·1 min read

Aug. 9—An Aiken woman was arrested Sunday in connection to an assault in Beech Island.

Kenyana Lakalia Kellogg, 40, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

On Sunday, police received a call about a female pointing a gun, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Aiken County deputies located the suspect on Graystone Drive.

The victim stated that the suspect "pointed a small black handgun at her during an argument and threatened to shoot her," according to the report.

Kellogg was transported to the Aiken County detention center and charged.

