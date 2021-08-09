Aiken woman charged with pointing a firearm at a person

Aug. 9—An Aiken woman was arrested Sunday in connection to an assault in Beech Island.

Kenyana Lakalia Kellogg, 40, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

On Sunday, police received a call about a female pointing a gun, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Aiken County deputies located the suspect on Graystone Drive.

The victim stated that the suspect "pointed a small black handgun at her during an argument and threatened to shoot her," according to the report.

Kellogg was transported to the Aiken County detention center and charged.