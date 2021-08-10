Aiken Regional Medical Centers to restrict visitation beginning Thursday

Aug. 10—Aiken Regional Medical Centers will restrict visitation beginning Thursday because of the increase in local COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release Monday, visitation at all Aiken Regional facilities, both inpatient and outpatient settings, will be restricted to the following guidelines:

—Emergency department: No visitors are permitted.

—Inpatient areas: No visitors are permitted.

—Labor and delivery/postpartum: New mothers are permitted one adult visitor (deemed a support person) who is permitted to stay overnight. Visitors are not permitted for diagnostic testing.

—Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments can be accompanied by one adult visitor who is permitted to stay overnight.

—Intensive care unit: No visitors are permitted.

—Progressive care unit: No visitors are permitted.

—A patient at the end of life is permitted two visitors and a clergyman. An exception may be made on a case-by-case basis.

—Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult/guardian throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.

—Outpatient testing/surgery: No visitors are permitted.

—Behavioral health: No visitors are permitted.

Of the visitors allowed to enter the hospital, individuals must be at least 18 years of age; an exception may be made if the patient is at the end of life. Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who are pending COVID-19 test results, will not be permitted visitors.

To ensure social distancing and limit potential exposures, visitors are limited to the patient's room and are not to gather in hallways or visit the cafeteria.

"As clinicians, we know how important it is to have your loved ones take part in one's healing and journey to recovery," said Bridget Denzik, chief nursing officer at Aiken Regional, in a statement. "We understand the difficulty of not being able to visit a loved one while they're in the hospital regardless of their reason, from surgery to welcoming a new baby.

"That's why our care teams are available to assist patients in video calling their loved ones from their rooms. And our units also have iPads available to assist with connecting patients with their loved ones to keep them updated on their health status."

In addition, Aiken Regional offers ePatient note services. This service is an easy way to send an encouraging note to a friend or family member in the hospital. Complete the form at the following link and the message will be hand-delivered to the patient's room: www.aikenregional.com/patients-visitors/epatient-notes.

As of Monday, Aiken Regional has confirmed 1,494 cases of novel coronavirus in Aiken County. Of these 1,494 individuals, 35 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 144 are deceased.

"Our team continues to monitor the local 7-day moving average of reported COVID-19 cases in Aiken and surrounding counties, provided by South Carolina DHEC," said Jim O'Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional. "It's our responsibility as a healthcare facility to do our part to lessen the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus. We hope that with the limiting of visitation and increase in vaccinations, we'll begin to see a continual decrease in positive COVID-19 cases and will then be able to adjust our visitation policy."