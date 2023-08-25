Aiken man dies in early morning moped crash

Aug. 25—An Aiken man died after his moped crashed early Friday morning.

Baxter Vinson Jr., 49, died in a wreck that occurred around 3:25 a.m. on the 3300 block of Seneca Avenue near Shore Drive in Aiken, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

A Honda moped was heading east on Seneca Avenue, went off the left side of the road, and crashed into a utility pole and trees, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover with S.C. Highway Patrol.

Vinson, who was the driver, died at the scene from his injuries, Ables said.

The coroner's office and Highway Patrol are investigating.