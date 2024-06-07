Aiken High's King commemorates 4th consecutive state championship with title ring design

Jun. 6—Eliza King had some tough decisions to make this past week.

The recent Aiken High graduate is thorough, to say the least. Any written assignments underwent multiple rounds of edits before ultimately being submitted, and she has constantly honed her technique as a javelin thrower on the Hornets' track and field team to ensure continued improvement and four consecutive Class AAAA state championships along the way.

The latter is what gave her pause — with a state title comes a championship ring, so what would she do to commemorate a perfect four-for-four at the state meet? How big would she go?

As big as possible — there was only one choice, after all. She took her time, sought out other opinions and weighed all of her options before settling on a design, a ring big enough to fit all of the accomplishments from her high school career.

"I was very happy to have another opportunity to go big on my design, and I'm glad I saved it for the last one so it's the big one," she said. "I'm just so thankful that yet again God blessed me to be able to really stretch out on the design this year. We were planning last year, if I get it again, I would go really big. So I was really happy to have the opportunity to expand my design, make it nice and big and add more on it. So I was very happy to have that."

King recently capped her perfect state championship run with a throw of 167' 6.25", a number that ranks first in the nation on MileSplit and also continued her run of at least a 10-foot increase from year to year.

Around the perimeter of the ring will read each of the four years she won, each time setting a new state record in the process. As a freshman it was a throw of 136 feet, then 146 the next year, then 156 the next — all according to her plan, before she added a little something extra with an 11-foot improvement in her final high school competition.

"That was something we definitely wanted to have on the ring, because every year my goal was to increased," she explained. "... Every year, that is an example of how God blessed me."

The ring-designing process has been a familiar one for King, who in past years chose a modest design and was quickly in and out of the meeting with Jostens account manager Neal Martin while other Aiken High state champs agonized over the decision and pored over the gaudy rings within the case.

This time, it was her turn to look at the big ones.

"All this decision-making is definitely a highlight for my summer. I would say I really enjoy doing it," she said. "I've gotten to do it the past three years, so I was looking forward to it when he said we have a meeting. I said, 'Oh, this will be fun.' We tried to gather our notes. This was definitely an event I looked forward to doing this year."

Up next is another big decision for King, who has scholarship offers from big-name track and field programs from coast to coast that likely can imagine her designing NCAA championship rings in their offices. But there's another example of her thoroughness — she's not going to waste the time of any program that isn't the perfect fit for her.

"As far as for me, I'm not really so much about — I want the college to have a good track and field program, obviously, but I emphasize more on the coaching," she said. "If you don't have a good coach, you get injured and you're done. There's so many people that I know personally, friends, javelin throwers, that have gone in their first year and they're already injured and having surgeries. I'm not hating on the team or anything, but depending on what coach you have is very, very important. So I'm looking at that very, very strongly."

She'll weigh that decision carefully during a summer schedule full of competitions, starting with adidas Track Nationals next week at North Carolina A&T State University. USA Track & Field championships are on tap for later this summer, followed by her favorite event — the American JavFest in mid-July in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

It's an Olympic year, which naturally causes casual interest to spike in these types of events. King made a name for herself statewide by setting and achieving her goals on a year-to-year basis, and now she has four years to state her case for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

"Since I have four years to prep, and I was on the verge of making the trials this year, my hope and goal is to work hard and in four years hopefully make it to the trials and be within the top five, which would give you — usually top two or three, depending on the world rankings, they would take," she said. "So that is my goal. We'll see. Hopefully I can stay healthy and continue with training."