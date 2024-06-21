Aiken High's Bradley joins South Carolina State women's basketball as a walk-on

Jun. 21—Five years ago, Aiken High girls' basketball coach Aubrey Pompey knew he had something special in eighth-grader Norriyah Bradley.

The talent was undeniable, even against players several years older than her, but that alone wasn't going to be enough to help her reach her potential.

What Pompey saw unfold over the next several seasons was a star player routinely putting in the work to make sure she got better day after day, game after game, year after year.

By doing that, she's secured an opportunity to continue on that trajectory. She's heading to South Carolina State University on an academic scholarship, and she's accepted a preferred walk-on spot to play Division I basketball.

"It just feels so surreal," she said Thursday. "Going to college has always been my dream, and I'm just thankful to be able to fulfill it."

A fixture in the Hornets' starting lineup for five seasons, Bradley was honored as a senior by being selected for the Carolinas Classic all-star game after averaging 11.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.8 steals per game.

She'll take those tools with her to South Carolina State, where she wants to study to become an elementary school teacher. She said being a preferred walk-on is going to push her to work harder, because she knows she has to put in the extra effort to keep her spot.

"I'm really happy. I can't put it in any other words. I'm really, really happy, thrilled for her," Pompey said. "I think she's in a good position that gives her a real good chance to be successful. Everything's in place. Her toolbox is full, all she has to do now is pull them out and use them. I told her it's going to be a challenge, but that's good. She's up to it."

Bradley's influence on Aiken High's program extends beyond her statistics and even the wins the Hornets have earned over the last five years. It also includes the attitude she carried onto the court every time out, which is something she hopes rubbed off on her younger teammates whose turn it is now to lead.

"I just hope they took my determination to win, lift each other up and keep their confidence," she said. "I hope they took that with them."

Pompey is also hopeful his Hornets absorbed her competitive fire, and he said playing alongside Bradley will help program leaders like rising senior Malasia Jamison and rising freshman Azaria Sapp fulfill that role — particularly Sapp, who very much like Bradley showed as an eighth-grader that she has the skill to shoulder the load, but because of Bradley they didn't have to force that pressure on her right away.

"They competed a lot in practice against each other," Pompey said. "You could see that our team sometimes maybe didn't start out very well, but we got stronger as the season progressed. She's been the major, major player in all of that. For example, this past year she missed a couple of games and we got blown away. But she comes back and settles us down, and a lot of times it wasn't like she was scoring a lot of points. She was just one that kind of kept things in place."

The Hornets' live-period games in Rock Hill last week were their first without Bradley in a long time, but she'll be back on the court soon enough — she'll be back on the grind Monday morning at her new home in Orangeburg.

"Meeting my teammates and everything" is something to look forward to, she said. "I know it's going to be hard. I've got to wake up at 6 in the morning, every morning. I'm just ready for the work. College is going to be way different from high school, work-wise. I'm just ready."

She said she chose South Carolina State because she could feel the love from them before even arriving on campus — she said it feels like everybody's family there, and they're already checking in on her and pushing her to do her schoolwork.

"You talk about student-athletes; she's a student-athlete. That's huge," Pompey said. "She was focused on the game, but at the same time she put herself in a position so she could do this. That's a great accomplishment. The coaching part, as I think right now, was the easy part as I look back. She spoiled me, because there were things she could do that I could not coach that made the game easier to manage, so I definitely will miss that part of it. I think she's in great shape."

So what about Bradley tells Pompey she'll be successful in this next step?

"Because she was able to put up with me for five years," he said with a laugh. "... She's grown, so that gives me all the confidence in the world that she's headed in the right direction. It's not like she's coming in as a player that the whole world is revolving around her. She came in, and everything she's gotten she had to earn. Once she got in that position, then she knew that she had to work hard to maintain it. The same thing with school. ... With the support system around her, I think that will be successful. I think she's going to a place with some of the same characteristics. I told her I'm only an hour down the road, so if she needs me I'm here for her."