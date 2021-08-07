Aiken County's schools return to class Aug. 16. Here's what you need to know.

Aug. 7—School in Aiken County is set to reopen on Monday, Aug. 16, with five day-in person classes and no mask requirement.

Masks are recommended but will not be required, as schools are prohibited from requiring students and employees to wear face masks while at any educational facilities for the upcoming 2021-22 school year , according to a memo from State Superintendent Molly Spearman.

"I recommend that staff members wear masks when they have to be within 6 feet of others. I encourage parents to have your children do the same," said King Laurence, superintendent of the Aiken County Public School District.

Laurence also encourages students and teachers to be vaccinated before the school year starts. Laurence sent out a message to parents about the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation and how Aiken County schools will be proceeding.

"We still believe the wearing of face coverings on our district's school buses to be in the best interests of public health, so we will continue to recommend that our students and staff wear them on our school buses," Laurence said.

Laurence said volunteers and other visitors will be limited inside schools. There are also specialized air filters in all classrooms and additional disinfecting supplies in each classroom.

"When is comes to visitors, we are following the same policy that we followed last year, especially with the rise and trend in our community... we don't feel like this is a good time to relax those requirements on additional people in the schools," Laurence said.

For students and parents not comfortable with heir child returning to full in-person classes, virtual school is still an option. There are qualifications to meet to enter the Aiken Innovate virtual program in Aiken County.

"We had many, many students who were not successful in our virtual program this past year, so we didn't want to make the problem worse by allowing them to continue in a virtual program when they've already demonstrated they weren't successful in their virtual program," Laurence said.

Students in elementary school are not eligible for Aiken Innovate, but Aiken County school board members said they are willing to work with parents to find state options for those students who would like to attend online classes.

There will be some changes due to COVID-19. Students will not be allowed to use their lockers, and desks will all face the same direction and be socially distanced.

Depending on conditions in the schools, Laurence has the authority to be more restrictive with the rules for each school in the county. One of the thresholds for moving individual schools to hybrid or virtual learning models during the school year will be if more than 25% of the instructional staff is quarantined or in isolation.

The Aiken County Board of Education website has a "Back-2-School Safely" tab where parents and guardians can see the latest COVID-19 updates.

"We believe we are making progress on meeting our organizational goal. Even in the less-than-ideal environment we find ourselves in, we continue to make progress initiating much-needed improvements for our students and for our staff," Laurence said during the a recent school board meeting.

Aiken County will continue to follow CDC guidelines and require staff to continuously sanitize their area and wipe down community use items and tools.

School staff and students are to wash their hands thoroughly or use hand sanitizer regularly if that option is not available.

Aiken County has created a 2021-22 return to in-person instruction and continuity plan that outlines all of the procedures and guidelines faculty and staff will follow.