Aiken County students get free school supplies, food, haircuts at Fit 4 School event

Aug. 7—GRANITEVILLE — Students and their parents from across Aiken County showed up in droves to the Aiken County Family YMCA on Saturday to get a combination of school supplies, meals and haircuts — all free of charge.

The 11th annual Fit 4 School event was held in a drive-thru format to help maintain social distancing and try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Dozens of cars snaked throughout the Y's parking lot and stopped by different tents to pick up their items.

Each school supply grab bag contained folders, notebooks, a pencil box with a pencil and eraser, a ruler, crayons and a toothbrush.

Boxes including five breakfast meals and five lunch meals were handed out, along with gallons of milk. Some of the food included Pop-Tarts, cereal, chips and other finger foods.

By the halfway point of the event, which lasted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., over 500 meals had been distributed.

Costumed superheroes waded through the traffic, stopping to say hello to children and even take selfies with some of them. A DJ provided music for the entire crowd to hear.

Aiken attorney Everett Chandler was on hand to help with the event, as The Chandler Law Firm was the event's major sponsor. Chandler said the event was going great and the crowd was tremendous.

"I think it's important for the entire community to come behind our young people and let them know ... that we stand behind their school readiness, we support them in their education, and even in these trying times that we are still saying that we support you and we're here for you," Chandler said.

After cars stopped by all the tents, students could go inside the building and receive a haircut, courtesy of the Aiken School of Cosmetology and Barbering, and health screenings.

Overall, despite the drive-thru format limiting the amount of social interaction, smiles could be seen through many car windows and on the faces of every volunteer out working, whether they were handing out bags or directing traffic.

"We're just grateful to be here," Chandler said.