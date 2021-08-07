Aiken County schools noticing vaping is on the rise

Aug. 7—Vaping in Aiken County public schools is becoming a growing problem, and there will be consequences for students that are caught with tobacco products on the school's property.

"Get educated. Find out what some of these devices look like, what to look for from the students and in the house and some of the signs their child may be involved in that," said Aiken County school board member Brian Silas.

According to Aiken County code of student conduct for elementary through high school, tobacco is defined as use or possession of tobacco products, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, snuff, rolling papers, lighters, matches, e-cigarettes, vapors, etc.

Most of the vaping tools look like a USB flash drive, some even look like highlighters and can be charged with a portable charging device.

"(Students believe) it's a lot less of a problem than smoking cigarettes, a lot less harmful to them and their lungs; and I think the fact of the matter is they just don't know, and we don't know the long-term effects of vaping," Silas said.

Schools in Aiken County like South Aiken High School have created a YouTube video about the vaping issue in their school. Explaining to parents the dangers of vaping, what vaping devices look like and the consequences it.

South Aiken High School Principal Samuel Fuller explained the consequences of the use of tobacco products in the video.

For high-schoolers the consequences for the use of tobacco related products would be one to three days of in-school suspension for the first offense, three to five days of out-of-school suspension for the second offense, and either five or more days for out-of-school suspension or recommendation for alternative placement/recommended expulsion, according to the Code of Conduct.

According to the code of conduct for K-12, it states students are to "refrain from the use, transmission, or possession of tobacco products, including matches, lighters, or any incendiary device, or electronic type smoking devices on school premises or at any school related activity or event."

Silas said educating parents and students could be something the district does and have more of a formal or standardize education system or process to advise students of vaping.

"It may start with the flavored nicotine, but then in variably develops into experimentation with other drugs, and that's where it gets really dangerous," Silas said.