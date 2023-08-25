Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism seeking musical groups for Langley Pond Park concert series

Aug. 25—The Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is looking for any new and upcoming musical groups or bands to start a concert series at Langley Pond Park.

The concert series will be free to the public and hopes to grow as time and effort permits. Food trucks and vendors may join in the future.

Sunday evenings are the targeted nights for the event.

If interested, email Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism at tcooks@aikencountysc.gov.