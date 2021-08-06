Aiken County Football Jamboree canceled due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Aug. 6—The Aiken County Football Jamboree has been canceled due to the significant increase of COVID-19 cases in the county, according to a statement Friday from the Aiken County Public School District.

The jamboree was originally scheduled for Aug. 13 at Silver Bluff High School. Aiken County high school varsity football teams each played a quarter in the format.

"The decision to cancel the jamboree scrimmage was made by school district athletic directors in an abundance of caution for the safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff members, and families alike, and was unanimous," according to the ACPSD statement.

Last Friday was the start of fall sports practice for South Carolina High School League schools, but North Augusta High School had to postpone its practice for a week. According to Aiken County Public Schools, there have been a total of 12 positive cases at North Augusta starting from mid-July.

The district could not confirm if those cases were related to the football team specifically.

Throughout the county, there has been a total of 143 student quarantines starting from mid-July, according to the district.