Aiken County authorities investigate after body found on Veterans Road

Sep. 3—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Sunday on Veterans Road.

At 1:33 p.m. on Sunday, a witness reported what appeared to be a dead white woman on the side of the road near the intersection of Salley Road and Veterans Road, Capt. Eric Abdullah said in a media release.

Aiken EMS confirmed the person died, Abdullah said.

Deputies are working with the Aiken County Coroner's Office to determine the woman's identity and cause of death, Abdullah said.

No further information has been released.