Aiken City Council preliminarily approves $10M in funding for development group

Aug. 10—The Aiken City Council on Monday night preliminarily approved a means to provide $10 million to the Aiken Municipal Development Commission, which plans to use the sum to purchase and prepare land downtown to attract developers and other investments.

Council's first vote on the issuance of $10 million in bonds or bond anticipation notes was unanimous. No council members asked questions. A second and final vote is expected in the near future.

The AMDC plans to use the $10 million, if appropriated, to buy blighted properties in the parkway district that third parties are interested in, documents show.

Tim O'Briant, the city's development director, in an Aug. 1 memo to City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the money would "defray the costs of assembling, acquiring, and improving real estate in the downtown area of the City, and to include site preparation and infrastructure." Bedenbaugh in a separate memo described the practice as land banking.

The parkway district stretches from Beaufort Street to Morgan Street, east to west, and from Hampton Avenue to Park Avenue, north to south. It includes a portion of the Richland Avenue corridor — namely Hotel Aiken and the under-construction city hall — as well as the Aiken County farmers market and the neighboring Jackson Petroleum brownfield.

The "development community" has shown "significant interest" in the area, AMDC Chairman Keith Wood told Mayor Rick Osbon in a letter last month.

"We believe that any funding advanced by the city of Aiken to procure these properties will return tens of millions in private investment, grow the tax revenues of the city and the county and provide substantial benefits to the vibrancy, resilience and general economy of our community," Wood wrote.

The borrowed money could be paid back using a slice of South Carolina's $600 million settlement with the Department of Energy, city documents suggest. That settlement money, however, has not yet been divvied up; it is the Legislature that decides where the money goes initially.

City Council established the Aiken Municipal Development Commission in 2019, after much debate. The commission has been described as a catalyst: a body with independent powers that can fast-track proposals and work in concert with businesspeople and developers.