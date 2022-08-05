AIG Women’s British Open: Notable players who won’t play the weekend at Muirfield, including world No. 1

With so much history on the line this weekend at Muirfield, missing the cut at the AIG Women’s British Open stings just a little bit more. Not to mention the fact that this is the final major of 2022.

It’s a long wait til the Chevron Championship next April.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko headlines the list, along with defending champion Anna Nordqvist, Lexi Thompson and a host of other marquee players.

This marks the first time female professionals have competed at Muirfield, one of the world’s most iconic clubs. A total of 65 players made the cut at 3 over.

Three-time major winner In Gee Chun paces the field at 8 under.

Jin Young Ko (5 over)

Jin Young Ko of South Korea lines up a putt on the second green during Day One of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield on August 04, 2022, in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

This marks the first missed cut at a major for Jin Young Ko since the 2018 AIG Women’s British Open. Ko shot 76-71 to finish at 5 over for the tournament, with three bogeys over the last four holes.

Lexi Thompson (10 over)

Lexi Thompson of the United States plays her tee shot on the 1st hole during Day Two of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield on August 05, 2022, in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

After experiencing great heartbreak at the KPMG Women’s PGA, Lexi Thompson skipped the Amundi Evian Championship two weeks ago. At Muirfield, Thompson bogeyed her last three holes en route to a closing 77. She made only two birdies over the course of two rounds and finished at 10 over.

Anna Nordqvist (4 over)

Anna Nordqvist of Sweden tees off on the third hole during Day One of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield on August 04, 2022, in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The 2021 AIG Women’s British Open champion came into the week saying that she didn’t feel any pressure. Simply wanted to enjoy the moment. Recording only three birdies over the course of two rounds to finish 4 over for the tournament certainly wasn’t what she had in mind.

Still, there’s much to look forward to for Nordqvist, who will soon have a wedding celebration in Scotland, after it was twice postponed due to the pandemic.

Laura Davies (14 over)

2022 AIG Women's Open

Laura Davies plays out of a bunker during Day One of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield on August 04, 2022 in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Dame Laura Davies has competed in the Women’s British Open a record 42 times. The 58-year-old closed with a shocking 10 on the 18th Friday to shoot 81 and finish 14 over for the tournament.

Davies is exempt into the AIG until age 60, which happens to come in 2024 when the championship returns to the Old Course.

Ayaka Furue (4 over)

Ayaka Furue of Japan plays her tee shot on the 1st hole during Day Two of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield on August 05, 2022, in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The form that saw Ayaka Furue close with a magical 62 to win her first title on the LPGA five days ago at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open didn’t last. The Japanese rookie bogeyed the 18th to finish at 4 over.

Sophia Popov (4 over)

Sophia Popov of Germany plays her tee shot on the 12th hole during Day Two of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield on August 05, 2022, in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The struggles continue for 2020 AIG Women’s British Open champion Sophia Popov, who hasn’t made the cut in a major since the 2022 Chevron Championship. Popov took 37 putts in the first round and suffered a double-bogey in the middle of the round on Friday. She shot 75-71.

Catriona Matthew (7 over)

Catriona Matthew of Scotland talks to her caddie during a practice round prior to the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield on August 02, 2022, in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Catriona Matthew grew up just down the road from Muirfield at North Berwick and volunteered as a kid at several men’s British Opens held at the historic club. The 2009 British Open champion hit the opening tee shot on Thursday but never got it going, shooting 76-73 to finish at 7 over.

Patty Tavatanakit (8 over)

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand tees off on the fifth hole during the Pro-Am prior to the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield on August 03, 2022, in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

After an emotional comeback last week at the Scottish Open, Patty Tavatanakit couldn’t get keep it going at Muirfield. Two consecutive rounds of 75 left her well outside the cutline. The 2021 Chevron champion told the media through tears last week that she’s been struggling both on the golf course and in her personal life of late, and it has taken an emotional toll.

Sophia Schubert (9 over)

Sophia Schubert of the United States tees off on the second hole during Day One of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield on August 04, 2022, in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Sophia Schubert, who finished a career-best second at the Amundi Evian and then flew back to the U.S. for a sponsor commitment at the PGA Tour stop in Detroit (Schubert didn’t get into the field at the Scottish Open).

Schubert recorded two doubles and a triple in rounds of 79-72. Muirfield marked her third major start as a pro.

Ingrid Lindlbad (8 over)

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden looks on during Day One of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield on August 04, 2022, in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

After contending over the weekend at the U.S. Women’s Open, Swedish amateur Ingrid Lindblad experienced a much quieter British Open. Lindblad got into the field via Monday’s Final Qualifying event at North Berwick. The LSU player shot 74-76 to miss the cut for the third time in this championship.

