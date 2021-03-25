Aidy Boothroyd has five days to save England under-21 job - timid loss to Switzerland was inexplicable - The FA Collection

England Under-21 0 Switzerland Under 21 1

Aidy Boothroyd has five days to save his job and prove he is the coach to take England's Under-21s forward. Boothroyd, who is out of contract in the summer, faced questions over his future ahead of the European Championships in Slovenia and will be under increased scrutiny after a morale-draining defeat at Stadion Bonifika.

Like many of the Under-21 teams before them, Boothroyd’s team froze once the tournament finals started, belying their form in qualification and the attacking talent in their squad.

England’s only shot on target was a long-range free-kick from Callum Hudson-Odoi, which provoked a straightforward save from Anthony Racioppi. It concerned Boothroyd that his players enjoyed two-thirds of possession yet barely laid a glove on the Swiss.

"We played a safe game and were cautious. If you want to win you cannot play safe," he said. “You have to risk the ball at the right time in the right areas. I didn't think we did that.

"It does concern me. But this is the biggest test and you have to go through adversity to come out the other side. I can't deny that a high percentage of possession is not enough and we have to be more clinical in the final third."

England’s dressing room was downbeat after the final whistle as players headed back to their base on the outskirts of Ljubljana.

Boothroyd has little time to change their mentality and prepare to attack Portugal on Sunday, which would give them a chance of progressing against Croatia three days later. After failing to get out of their group two years ago, Boothroyd cannot afford another defeat if he wants to reach the knockout stages.

He put this timid performance against an organised Swiss team down to it being the tournament opener. There should be little thought of caution when Hudson-Odoi and Emile Smith Rowe are supporting the Under-21s' record-scorer Eddie Nketiah in attack.

Callum Hudson-Odoi had England's only shot on target - uefa

Ryan Sessegnon and Eberechi Eze coming off the bench also showed what attacking talent Boothroyd has at his disposal. Yet England struggled to get the ball into threatening areas and playing out from the back led to chances for Switzerland.

Ben Godfrey’s error led to their first chance being presented to Andi Zeqiri and it required Aaron Ramsdale to save one-on-one. Tom Davies, Godfrey’s team-mate at Everton, also lost the ball in the second half which set up a chance, with Bastien Toma striking the foot of the post in another reprieve for Boothroyd’s team.

England were punished 13 minutes before full-time, although there was a touch of fortune with Dan Ndoye’s winner. His shot from the edge of the penalty area hit his standing foot and looped over Ramsdale into the net.

"We play in a certain style and all it was was a technical error that led to another error and a domino effect, a problem that should never have been. If we stop encouraging our players to play football that’s not what we’re about," Boothroyd said.

"The majority of the time we made the right decision and played the right ball but we weren’t incisive enough, didn’t have enough runners behind to create confusion. We were creative getting from our goalkeeper to the final third but made some wrong options, didn’t play the ball quick enough.

"We like to play with width, depth and height but we didn’t make their backline work enough. Next game we’ll go with an attacking formation and do better. It’s adversity and we intend to come out of it."

England (3-4-3): Ramsdale 6; Godfrey 5, Guehi 5, Kelly 5; Aarons 5, Davies 4 (Jones 66), Skipp 5, McNeil 5 (R Sessegnon 76); Hudson-Odoi 5, Nketiah 5 (Brewster 76), Smith Rowe 5 (Eze 66)

Subs (not used): Bursik (gk), Griffiths (gk), Cantwell, Gallagher, Wilmot, S Sessegnon, Tanganga, Madueke

Switzerland (4-4-2): Racioppi 6; Lotomba 6, Bamert 6, Zesiger 7, Muheim 6; Toma 7(Rüegg 85), Domgjoni 7, Jankewitz 6, Ndoye 7 (Mambimbi 79); Guillemenot 6 (Imeri 66), Zeqiri 7

Subs (not used): Köhn (gk), Fayulu (gk), Van Der Werff, Sidler, Pusic, Rieder, Stergiou, Sohm, Stojilković

Referee: Giorgi Kruashvili (Georgia)