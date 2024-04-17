Aidon Davis: Exeter forward to return to South Africa after two years

South African back-row Aidon Davis will leave Exeter in the summer after two years with the Premiership club.

The 29-year-old will return to former club Cheetahs, having scored four tries in 25 appearances for Rob Baxter's Chiefs.

Davis was in the Exeter side that won last season's Premiership Rugby Cup and played in seven of Exeter's first eight league games this season.

He also played in last year's Champions Cup semi-final loss at La Rochelle.

"I've loved my taste of playing rugby in England," he told the club website.

"I've challenged myself in some of the top competitions in the world - the Gallagher Premiership and the Champions Cup - which has been a fantastic experience.

"It's been great fun to play for Exeter but I'm now really looking forward to heading home to South Africa and getting stuck back in with the Cheetahs."