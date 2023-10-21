Aiden Ysaguirre a lethal weapon for New Deal football in win over Olton

NEW DEAL — There's rarely a moment when Aiden Ysaguirre isn't on the field for the New Deal football team.

Such is life at the 2A level. The senior receiver/safety/kicker/returner is a key piece to the Lions attack in all three phases of the game. Ysaguirre proved his worth, and them some, to put Olton away in their District 2-2A Division I game Friday night in Noland Stadium.

Just about every time Ysaguirre touched the ball, he produced points — he was still trying to figure out what went wrong on his 33-yard field goal attempt that missed. He caught three passes, all of them touchdowns; kicked eight extra points; forced a fumble; and came up with the game-sealing interception in New Deal's 56-21 victory.

In total, Ysaguirre provided 26 points, outscoring the Mustangs (6-2 overall, 2-1 district) by himself. Olton head coach Ross Lassiter credited Ysaguirre's speed for creating problems in all facets for Olton.

"He's a great all-around football player," New Deal head coach Matt Hill said, "and we're proud of the way he leads this team. He does all the great things on special teams and he goes out and he plays well."

Ysaguirre is quick to credit his teammates, namely quarterback Dallas Sumner for dropping precision passes into him, and the offensive line for giving Sumner time to throw and create holes for Slade Martin in the running game.

"It's all 11 players," Ysaguirre said.

A year of tough results in non-district play had the Lions at 2-3 during their open week. That's not unusual. The same thing happened last season. The 2022 Lions took their early lumps and used them to roll to an undefeated district title. They're trying to replicate that feat this season.

"The message is if you win a big game," Hill said, "then you can't have a letdown the next week, or it's for nothing. We've got some great opponents still coming. District championship is still up for grabs, so we're going to try to go out and try to play well the rest of the year.

"And if we're fortunate to get in the playoffs, then, you know, hope we're playing good football throughout."

DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION I

New Deal 56, Olton 21

New Deal 7 28 7 14 — 56

Olton 7 7 7 0 — 21

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

OLT — Raymond Ramirez 1 run (Chris Cabrera kick), 6:04

ND — Slade Martin 40 run (Aiden Ysaguirre kick), 4:28

Second quarter

ND — Ysaguirre 15 catch from Dallas Sumner (Ysaguirre kick), 11:15

ND — Nathan Brown 26 pass from Dallas Sumner (Ysaguirre kick), 9:41

ND — Ysaguiree 75 pass from Sumner (Ysaguirre kick), 5:18

OLT — Isahiah Ruiz 17 run (Cabrera kick), 4:25

ND — Martin 9 run (Ysaguirre kick), 0:53

Third quarter

ND — Ysaguirre 26 pass from Sumner (Ysaguirre kick), 6:59

OLT — Jimmy Munoz 23 pass from Ramirez (Cabrera kick), 0:13

Fourth quarter

ND — Martin 4 run (Ysaguirre kick), 8:14

ND — Shane Robinson 18 fumble return (Ysaguirre kick), 7:43

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: (O) 18; (ND) 18

Rushes-Yards: (O) 52-354; (ND) 30-190

Passing: (O) 70; (ND) 206

Comp-Att-Int: (O) 3-8-2; (ND) 11-13-0

Punts-Avg: (O) 1-23; (ND) 1-41

Fumbles-Lost: (O) 3-2; (ND) 1-0

Penalties-Yards: (O) 5-47; (ND) 4-39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Olton, Isahiah Ruiz 28-250, Raymond Ramirez 16-87, Nathaniel Ruiz 4-17, Fabian Gutierrez 4-0; New Deal, Slade Martin 23-164, Dallas Sumner 5-11, Pierre Vasquez 2-15

PASSING: Olton, Ramirez 3-8-2—70; New Deal, Sumner 11-13-0—206

RECEIVING: Olton, Jimmy Munoz 1-23, Eddie Ramirez 1-20, Alan Vasquez 1-7; New Deal, Nathan Brown 4-60, Aiden Ysaguirre 3-116, David Aguirre 2-10, Konner Vasquez 1-20, Martin 1-0.

RECORDS: New Deal 5-3, 3-0; Olton 6-2, 2-1.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Aiden Ysaguirre stars for New Deal football in win over Olton