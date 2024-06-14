Aiden Hayes leads Oklahomans to watch at 2024 US Olympic swimming trials

Six swimmers with ties to Oklahoma will participate in Team USA's Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis from June 15-23.

This is the sole selection meet for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team, which will represent Team USA in Paris, France. The Paris Olympics is scheduled for July 26-August 11.

Here's a look at the six competing swimmers with ties to Oklahoma:

Which swimmers in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials have ties to Oklahoma?

Aiden Hayes

Hayes is a Norman native who competes with the Sooner Swim Club in Norman. He swims collegiately for North Carolina State, and he'll be doing the 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter butterfly and the 200-meter butterfly.

Micah Chambers (Enid)

Chambers is an Enid native who competes with the Aquatic Club of Enid. He swims for Tennessee, and he'll be doing the 100-meter freestyle.

Jack Callan (Skiatook)

Callan is a Skiatook native who competes with the Trident Aquatics Swim Club in Owasso, which he'll represent in the trials. He'll be swimming the 1,500-meter freestyle.

West's Ryan Healy, Edmond North, swims in the 100 yard backstroke during the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State swimming meet at Edmond Schools Aquatic Center in Edmond, Okla., Monday, July, 24, 2023.

Ryan Healy (Edmond North)

Healy is an Edmond native who competes with the King Marlin Swim Club in Edmond. He swims for Michigan, and he'll be doing the 400-meter individual medley.

Caroline Theil (Enid)

Theil is an Enid native who competes with the American Energy Swim Club in Edmond, which he'll represent in the trials. He'll be swimming the 200-meter individual medley.

JT Amrein (OC)

Amrein is a Bonner Springs, Kansas, native who swam for Oklahoma Christian last season. He'll be swimming unattached to any club or college in the trials, and he'll be doing the 100-meter breaststroke.

