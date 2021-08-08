Aide currently employed by Andrew Cuomo who accused governor of sex harassment says he committed a crime

Gov Andrew Cuomo of New York speaks at a news conference. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

An executive assistant who currently works for New York Gov Andrew Cuomo says that he committed a “crime”, in excerpts of an interview set to air tomorrow.

Speaking to CBS This Morning and the Albany Times-Union, Brittany Commisso detailed numerous instances of sexual behaviour allegedly committed by Mr Cuomo in the workplace, including incidents in which he allegedly groped her and kissed her on the lips without her consent.

Ms Commisso explained in the interview that she did not speak up when the incidents occurred because she was intimidated by the powerful governor.

"What he did to me was a crime," Ms Commisso said. "He broke the law."

At one point during her work for Mr Cuomo, Ms Commisso alleged she took a photo with herself and the governor in frame, which she said led to Mr Cuomo groping her without her consent as she snapped the picture.

In another instance, he "reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast”, Ms Commisso alleged.

The comments from Mr Cuomo’s aide are set to air in full on Monday’s episode of CBS This Morning. Until excerpts of her interview were released by CBS on Sunday, Ms Commisso’s identity had not been made public; she was referred to only as “Executive Assistant #1” in a report released by the state attorney general detailing instances of sexual harassment committed by the governor, which Mr Cuomo has continued to deny.

The report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office set off a political firestorm in the Empire State, as the entirety of the state’s congressional delegation as well as a majority of county Democratic Party chairs in the state have demanded his resignation. Several Democrats in the state legislature are also preparing impeachment articles.

Mr Cuomo, according to the investigators, “engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal and New York State law”. Pending the results of a criminal investigation into Ms Commisso’s allegations by prosecutors in Albany County, he could face misdemeanor charges.

An attorney for Mr Cuomo described Ms Commisso’s allegations as “false” as described in the state AG’s report, and press officials for Mr Cuomo did not immediately respond to a request for comment about her first public comments on Sunday.