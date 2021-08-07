Aide who accused Cuomo of groping speaks out

In her first public statement since accusing Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping, the governor's former aide told "CBS This Morning" and "The Times Union" that "What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law."

The woman, who has not been identified, is one of 11 accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. Days after a blistering report from the New York state attorney general's office backed the women's claims, she became the first to file a criminal complaint against the governor.

Her full interview will air on "CBS This Morning" on Monday.

According to the report released by the New York state attorney general, the assistant claimed in 2019 and 2020 that the governor "engaged in close and intimate hugs" on multiple occasions, including one incident when he "reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast." During another incident, while the assistant snapped a selfie, she said Cuomo "put his hand on and then rubbed and grabbed her butt."

Investigators said "the Governor engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct with (the) executive assistant," which, in addition to the alleged groping, also allegedly included "close and intimate hugs," "kisses on the cheeks, forehead, and at least one kiss on the lips," "touching and grabbing of Executive Assistant #1's butt during hugs and, on one occasion, while taking selfies with him."

Cuomo has denied the accusations. Rita Glavin, an attorney for the governor, said Friday that there was evidence that was not included in the attorney general's report, including emails and other documents, that allegedly undermine the credibility of the woman's account.

"This woman's story as stated in the report is false," Glavin said.

Man draws chalk racetrack for neighborhood kid, more follow

Italy mandates vaccine pass for restaurants and museums

Spirit Airlines meltdown persists with more cancellations