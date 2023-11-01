Aidan O'Connell will replace Jimmy Garoppolo as Raiders starting QB

There is some more clarity on Las Vegas' quarterback situation in the wake of the club firing head coach Josh McDaniels and G.M. Dave Ziegler.

According to reports from NFL Media, Aidan O'Connell will take over as the Raiders starter this week and going forward.

Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported the organization was leaning toward starting O'Connell against the Giants.

A rookie fourth-round pick out of Purdue, O'Connell started the team’s Week 4 road loss to the Chargers. He finished the contest 24-of-39 for 238 yards with an interception and three fumbles. He also rushed for a touchdown.

With Jimmy Garoppolo unavailable in Week 7 due to a back injury, McDaniels elected to start Brian Hoyer over O’Connell for the matchup with the Bears. But after Hoyer threw two interceptions, McDaniels turned to O'Connell for mop-up duty. O’Connell finished that game 10-of-13 for 75 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

After signing a three-year deal with the Raiders in the offseason, Garoppolo did not perform well in his six starts. He failed to reach 200 yards in three of the games, including Monday’s 26-14 loss to Detroit. Garoppolo was 10-of-21 for 126 yards with an interception in that contest. He was also sacked six times.

Garoppolo has completed 65.5 percent of his throws for 1,205 yards with seven touchdowns and a league-leading nine interceptions in 2023.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted a Raiders source said Las Vegas is making the permanent switch to O’Connell because “He’s our best QB.”

O’Connell will start the second game of his career on Sunday against the Giants.