Aidan Knaak, Blake Wright, Cam Cannarella earn ACC honors

Three Clemson Tigers baseball players received All-Conference Team recognition by the ACC Monday.

Right-hander Aidan Knaak was named a First Team All-ACC selection, as well as being named to the All-ACC Freshman Team for his performance during the regular season. Knaak wrapped up a stellar freshman season by going 5-1 with a 2.96 ERA in a team-best 13 starts.

Second baseman Blake Wright received Second Team All-ACC honors. Wright led the Tigers in batting average (.341), home runs (21) and RBIs (70) during the regular season. He was the only Tigers player to play in all 53 games. Wright was recently named a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award.

Centerfielder Cam Cannarella was received Third Team All-ACC recognition. After a sensational freshman season in 2023, Cannarella followed it up with a strong 2024 campaign in which he batted .332 with nine home runs, 16 doubles, 51 RBIs, and a .411 on-base percentage in 51 games. Cannarella’s .332 average was second-best on the team.

Of the major individual awards announced by the ACC Monday, Florida State’s James Tibbs III took home Player of the Year honors. Wake Forest’s Chase Burns, the NCAA Division I strikeout leader (169 strikeouts in 89 innings pitched), was named Pitcher of the Year.

Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress was named Freshman of the Year, and North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt earned Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

North Carolina’s Scott Forbes was named Coach of the Year. The Tar Heels won the ACC regular-season championship and are the No. 1 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament. Clemson is the No. 2 seed and will face Miami in the Tigers’ tournament opener Thursday in Charlotte.

