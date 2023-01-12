Aidan Hutchinson wins NFL Rookie of the Month for December/January

Congratulations to Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft captured the NFL’s Rookie of the Month honors for December and January.

In the six games covered in the timeframe, Hutchinson tallied four sacks, 14 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble as the Lions went 5-1. The four sacks in those six games alone would rank Hutchinson fourth in total rookie sacks for the season.

It caps off an award-filled final month for the Lions. Jamaal Williams, Jared Goff and Kalif Raymond all captured weekly honors. Hutchinson also won the NFL Rookie of the Month in November.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire