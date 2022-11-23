Aidan Hutchinson wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Detroit Lions have the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in three games. Rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson captured the honor for his impressive Week 11 performance in Detroit’s win over the New York Giants.

Hutchinson intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and three tackles in Detroit’s 31-18 win. He is the first Lions defensive lineman to win the honor since Ezekiel Ansah back in the 2017 season.

Hutchinson joins fellow rookie Kerby Joseph as Lions to capture the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in a month. Joseph won in Week 9. Not bad for a defense that still ranks near the bottom of the league but has mightily improved since the bye week.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire