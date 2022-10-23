Aidan Hutchinson welcomes Dak Prescott back with third-down sack

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had missed all but the first 53 snaps of the 2022 season to a thumb injury, and the Cowboys were certainly excited to get their starting quarterback back. However, things did not start out well for Prescott. On Dallas’ first Sunday drive against the Detroit Lions, Detroit rookie edge-rusher beat Dallas rookie left tackle Tyler Smith on third-and-eight from the Dallas 27-yard line to put Prescott on the turf, and set the Cowboys back to their own 18-yard line.

Some rookie-on-rookie crime as Aidan Hutchinson beats Tyler Smith with a swipe-rip to get the Lions a third down sack against the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/w4gMwPW1zB — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) October 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire