Aidan Hutchinson visiting Lions today

The Lions have one of the top players in next week’s draft in their building today.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is taking an official visit with Detroit on Monday. The defensive end also posted a picture to his Instagram story from inside the team’s facility.

Hutchinson is widely expected to be selected within the first few picks of the 2021 draft, potentially to the Jaguars at No. 1 overall. The Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick next Thursday.

If Detroit were to select Hutchinson, the defensive end wouldn’t have to adapt to a new environment. Hutchinson is from the Detroit metro area and played his college ball at Michigan, just down the road in Ann Arbor.

Hutchinson recorded 14.0 sacks with 15 tackles for loss in his final season at Michigan.

