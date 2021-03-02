Aidan Hutchinson talks Michigan football spring practice

Associated Press

Texas A&M moved up to No. 2, its highest ranking ever in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll, a day after winning its first Southeastern Conference regular-season title. The Aggies (22-1) beat then-No. 5 South Carolina on Sunday to win the conference title and then moved up a spot in the Top 25. “We needed to win this game to solidify who were were and what we’ve earned,” said Texas A&M coach Gary Blair, whose team received two first-place votes on Monday from a 30-member national media panel.