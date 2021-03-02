Aidan Hutchinson talks Michigan football spring practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
How Michigan football is acclimating to a new coaching staff and what the senior has seen after a week of spring ball.
How Michigan football is acclimating to a new coaching staff and what the senior has seen after a week of spring ball.
Michigan Wolverines football has more than a week of spring ball under its belt. Redshirt junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt junior running back Hassan Haskins and redshirt sophomore safety Dax Hill met with the media to discuss the first several practices, the new coaches and more.
Aidan Hutchinson raves about Mike Macdonald, and discusses the energy he has brought to the program.
Michigan football's players say there is a different energy in the building this spring after a disappointing 2-4 season in 2020.
If it were not for Twitter's ban we would be getting a daily dose of these juvenile, bitter and toxic tirades.
The Michigan Wolverines play host to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Illinois coach Brad Underwood gained a new appreciation for Michigan's season recently when he saw Baylor struggle a bit after a lengthy layoff. Michigan, of course, had a similar stretch without a game earlier this season, and the Wolverines barely missed a beat. ''It's very, very, very, very impressive - and I don't think I put that in perspective until the other night when I watched Baylor in the Kansas game,'' Underwood said.
Powerful insecticides are turning up in deer in nearly every corner of Minnesota, raising concerns that the ubiquitous chemicals may be keeping fawns from surviving to maturity or harming deer reproduction. Neonicotinoids, known for their devastating effects on pollinator populations across the continent, are typically applied to row crops and household lawns. But the Minnesota Department of ...
Texas A&M moved up to No. 2, its highest ranking ever in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll, a day after winning its first Southeastern Conference regular-season title. The Aggies (22-1) beat then-No. 5 South Carolina on Sunday to win the conference title and then moved up a spot in the Top 25. “We needed to win this game to solidify who were were and what we’ve earned,” said Texas A&M coach Gary Blair, whose team received two first-place votes on Monday from a 30-member national media panel.
Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said a report from the bureau’s Norfolk field office warning of potential violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was sent to Capitol Police and law enforcement partners before the attack.
The Pac-12 Conference announced its 2021 football schedule on Tuesday, Mar. 2 during the Football Schedule Release Show hosted by Pac-12 Networks’ Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth. Haberman and Roth speak with Oregon football head coach Mario Cristobal on the competitiveness that takes place at spring ball in Eugene. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics) with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards, 02/28/2021
A rules official apologized to Annika Sorenstam on Friday for an incorrect ruling, something that nearly cost her a spot this weekend at the Gainbridge LPGA.
Canelo Alvarez's "stay busy" fight went by without incident on Saturday, as the super middleweight champion dominated challenger Avni Yildirim on his way to a third-round TKO win in Miami.
"There are certainly some moments that I know I could have done better really for our team and for Jared in particular.”
The NFL QB carousel is spinning like perhaps never before and Brady’s fingerprints are everywhere.
The Cardinals reportedly have signed defensive lineman J.J. Watt to a two-year, $31 million deal with $23 million guaranteed. “Reportedly” is the key word because, frankly, there have been too many instances over the years where reporters rush to Twitter with whatever an agent tells them without scrutinizing or expressing skepticism about the information. (And, [more]
The Giants' needs and the talent in the 2021 NFL Draft seems to have created a perfect storm for Big Blue to take a receiver at No. 11.
Some thoughts on why the Packers weren't the team to sign coveted free agent J.J. Watt.
It sounds like the Lions are going to be leaning on Duce Staley, grooming him to be a head coach. By Reuben Frank
Skrine played his first 4 years in Cleveland