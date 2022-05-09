Aidan Hutchinson signs his rookie contract with the Lions

Aidan Hutchinson is now signed, sealed and delivered to his hometown Detroit Lions. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft has signed his rookie contract with the team, per his agent Mike McCartney.

Hutchinson is the first member of the Lions draft class of 2022 to sign. The Lions have not yet held the rookie minicamp, which helps explain the delayed signings. The Lions rookies kick off their initial training later this week.

Based on the collective bargaining agreement, Hutchinson’s rookie deal is for four years totaling $35,713,388. That includes a signing bonus of $23,153,372 and a fifth-year option for the club to exercise prior to the fourth season.

