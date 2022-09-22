Aidan Hutchinson remains out of practice Thursday

Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday.

Hutchinson injured his thigh during the second half of last Sunday’s win over the Commanders and has been sidelined this week as a result. Hutchinson had three sacks in the first half of that game and continued playing, so Friday’s injury designations should tell us if there’s real fear of him missing this weekend’s matchup with the Vikings.

There was better news about running back D'Andre Swift‘s status. He went from limited with an ankle injury to full participation on Thursday.

Guard Jonah Jackson (finger) and defensive lineman John Cominsky (hand) missed their second straight practice. Safety Tracy Walker was also out of practice for non-injury reasons.

