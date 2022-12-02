Aidan Hutchinson ready to show the Jaguars they made a mistake in not drafting him No. 1

Aidan Hutchinson was long thought to be the leading candidate to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Michigan defensive end was the odds-on favorite right up until the draft in April.

Of course, it did not play out that way. In the end, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia’s Travon Walker with the top pick. Hutchinson fell to his hometown Detroit Lions with the second pick.

And while both Hutchinson and the Lions could not be happier with the draft marriage, it still burns a little inside for Hutchinson that the Jaguars passed on him. He was asked about the slight as the Lions prepare to host the Jaguars in Week 13.

“That will definitely be in the back of my head playing that game,” Hutchinson said on Thursday.

It’s never been verified officially, but the common explanation is the Jaguars passed on Hutchinson because of worries about his arm length. Despite being 6-foot-7, Hutchinson’s arms are just over 32 inches long. Walker has 35.5-inch arms even though he’s only 6-foot-5.

“We’ll see if that extra couple inches was the difference,” Hutchinson deadpanned.

Walker has been pretty good for the Jaguars, but through the first 11 games, Hutchinson has been the more impactful player. In fact, Hutchinson is the reigning NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month.

