Aidan Hutchinson notches tackle for loss on second play as Lion

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The Detroit Lions and their fans are expecting plenty of cooking at home from their first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson.

The former Michigan star defensive lineman took to the field for the first time Friday at Ford Field — 25 miles from where he grew up — and left a quick impression on running back Qadree Allison and the Atlanta Falcons.

It was the second play of the game for Atlanta, and the loss was for only two yards, but it was exactly what the Lions and their faithful wanted to see from the second overall pick.

In his final year as a Wolverine, Hutchinson had 16.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, and, oh, 160 tackles.

