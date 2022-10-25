Aidan Hutchinson is nominated for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week honors for Week 7

Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson had a very impressive showing in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. For his efforts, Hutchinson is one of three nominees for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week honor.

Hutchinson recorded 1.5 sacks, three other QB hits and a tackle-for-loss in the Lions 24-6 loss, handily Detroit’s best defensive performance of the season.

The award, sponsored by Pepsi Zero Sugar, is decided by fan voting. You can help Hutchinson win by voting for No. 97 here on the NFL’s website.

Hutchinson is up against five other rookies, including Dallas OLB Sam Williams. He is the first Lions rookie to be nominated this season.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire