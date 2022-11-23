Aidan Hutchinson is the NFC defensive player of the week

The Lions drafted defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick this year with the hope that he will play a leading role on their next winning team and his rookie season has provided reason to believe that will be the case.

The latest evidence came against the Giants last Sunday. Hutchinson fooled Giants quarterback Daniel Jones when he dropped into coverage on a second quarter play and Jones threw a pass that Hutchinson picked off to set up the Lions’ first touchdown of what would go on to be a 31-18 Lions win.

Hutchinson’s interception made him the second player since 1982 with at least five sacks and two interceptions in his first 10 career games. Leslie O’Neal did the same thing in 1986.

Hutchinson also had three tackles and a fumble recovery in the Lions win and the NFL named him the NFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday.

