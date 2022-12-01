Aidan Hutchinson‘s pass coverage skills were not mentioned often when discussing the reasons why the Lions made him the second overall pick of this year’s draft, but they helped the team to a pair of wins in November.

Hutchinson picked off Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the end zone to kill a scoring chance during the Lions’ 15-9 win over their divisional rivals. He then dropped into coverage to snag a pass by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to set up a touchdown in Detroit’s 31-18 win in Week 11.

Hutchinson also had a sack in the team’s Week 10 win over the Bears. He also had 13 tackles and a fumble recovery as the Lions went 3-1 last month.

All of that led the NFL to name Hutchinson the league’s defensive rookie of the month for November. A similar December would make Hutchinson a strong contender for defensive rookie of the year once the season is over.

Aidan Hutchinson nabs defensive rookie of the month for November originally appeared on Pro Football Talk