Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez earn PFWA All-Rookie honors

The honors keep coming for the Detroit Lions rookie class of 2022. Two Detroit defensive rookies, DE Aidan Hutchinson and LB Malcolm Rodriguez, were voted onto the PFWA All-Rookie team.

Both Rodriguez and Hutchinson won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Week honors during the season. So did safety Kerby Joseph, who missed making the PFWA team over Kyle Hamilton of the Ravens and Jalen Pitre of the Texans.

Hutchinson has a great case to be defensive rookie of the year, but here he lost out to Jets CB Sauce Gardner.

The full All-Rookie team from the PFWA:

As a disclaimer, I am a PFWA voter and I voted for Hutchinson, Joseph, Rodriguez and DE James Houston from the Lions.

