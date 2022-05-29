Aidan Hutchinson would love to ‘smack’ Tom Brady

Every rookie pass rusher gets asked the same question a million times when they enter the league, and the answer is almost always the same.

Such was the case for Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, when he was asked which NFL quarterback he would most like to sack.

“I mean I grew up dressing like Tom Brady for like Halloween and stuff,” Hutchinson told New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan recently at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere (via Joe Bucs Fan). “So like if I were able to smack Tom Brady and get a sack on him, and hopefully, you know, talk some smack when we get up.”

Hutchinson’s Lions aren’t on the schedule for the Bucs this year, so they’d have to make the playoffs for the Michigan product to get his shot at another former Wolverine.

Jordan joked that Brady “might not get up” afterwards, given his age. While his Saints swept Tampa Bay in the regular season yet again last year, Brady and the Bucs have gotten the last laugh both times. After knocking off the Saints on the road in the playoffs on their way to a Super Bowl win in 2020, Tampa Bay won the NFC South last season, while New Orleans failed to make the playoffs.

