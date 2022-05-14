Aidan Hutchinson’s jersey number is revealed with Detroit
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit LionsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Aidan HutchinsonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Michigan fans will always remember number 97 the past few years that dawned the winged helmet in Ann Arbor.
Aidan Hutchinson has gone down as one of the all-time greats that have played for Michigan, and everyone will remember his historic season in 2021 — breaking the Michigan single-season sack record with 14.
Hutchinson was selected No. 2 in the 2022 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions, and the Lions tweeted a video of Hutchinson walking out of the tunnel to head to practice, and of course, he was still wearing his same number.
👋 9️⃣7️⃣ @aidanhutch97 pic.twitter.com/xrhcduC5Oz
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022
Hutchinson’s contract details are out as well, he signed a four-year contract worth $35.7 million along with a $23.1 million signing bonus. The deal has been fully guaranteed as well.
With Hutchinson going No. 2 in the draft and signing a big rookie contract, all signs point to him having a big-time role with the Lions. Detriot is really looking for that edge defender and Hutchinson should be able to fill that void right away.