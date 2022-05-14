Aidan Hutchinson’s jersey number is revealed with Detroit

Michigan fans will always remember number 97 the past few years that dawned the winged helmet in Ann Arbor.

Aidan Hutchinson has gone down as one of the all-time greats that have played for Michigan, and everyone will remember his historic season in 2021 — breaking the Michigan single-season sack record with 14.

Hutchinson was selected No. 2 in the 2022 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions, and the Lions tweeted a video of Hutchinson walking out of the tunnel to head to practice, and of course, he was still wearing his same number.

Hutchinson’s contract details are out as well, he signed a four-year contract worth $35.7 million along with a $23.1 million signing bonus. The deal has been fully guaranteed as well.

With Hutchinson going No. 2 in the draft and signing a big rookie contract, all signs point to him having a big-time role with the Lions. Detriot is really looking for that edge defender and Hutchinson should be able to fill that void right away.

