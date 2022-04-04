Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson may be spending a lot of his future Sundays at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville and he’s getting acquainted with the place on Monday.

Hutchinson posted a picture from the home of the Jaguars to his Instagram during what’s likely a visit to discuss the prospect of becoming the first overall pick in the draft later this month. The Jaguars have that pick for the second straight season and moves to address their offensive line in free agency have strengthened links to the former Michigan star in recent weeks.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Hutchinson is also set to visit with the Jets, Giants, and Lions.

Hutchinson posted 62 tackles, 14 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for the Big Ten champs in 2021.

If he does land in Jacksonville, Hutchinson will team with Josh Allen as the leaders of the pass rush in Jacksonville. It would also make him the first Michigan player to go first overall since the Dolphins took tackle Jake Long in 2008.

Aidan Hutchinson in Jacksonville Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk