Aidan Hutchinson: 'I'm in this thing for the long term'
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson discusses his preparation ahead of his second NFL training camp.
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson discusses his preparation ahead of his second NFL training camp.
The Lions are the buzzy offseason team of the NFL.
Gardner-Johnson had six interceptions during the 2022 season, tied for the NFL lead despite missing five games.
The radio hosts reportedly called a female sportscaster "Barbie" and thought she was a cheerleader.
Before taking off on its traditional summer break, F1 descends into the Ardennes Forest and the idyllic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix.
Why did Darnell Wright pass his conditioning test with flying colors? Maybe because he was aiming a little bit higher than he should have.
Witherspoon is the last first-rounder to agree to a deal.
We are hurtling toward peak fantasy football draft season, so there's no better time to start your draft prep with our rankings!
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski say goodbye to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast as we know it with a recap of Yahoo’s own fantasy mock draft as well as news and notes from around the league.
Barkley signed a one-year deal with extra incentives to return to the Giants.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares some key wide receiver notes to know as we hurtle toward the heart of draft season.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Will action ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline significantly shift World Series odds?
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
The Chargers running back isn't done talking about the issues facing his position.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
Beckham's roller-coaster career has led him to Baltimore, where he's being counted on to lead a young and promising receiving corps.
Martin is one of the best guards in the NFL and wants to be paid like it. A league source suggested to Yahoo Sports that the Rams might hold the answer.
Sterling Sharpe didn't have a long career, but he was great.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
Ekeler wants to get rid of the franchise tag, and he's already meeting with other NFL running backs to see how they can help each other out.