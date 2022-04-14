Aidan Hutchinson, Ickey Ekwonu among 21 prospects set to attend draft
If Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the first overall pick in this year’s draft, he’ll be in Las Vegas to commemorate the moment.
The NFL announced a list of 21 players who are expected to be in attendance for this year’s draft. It is highlighted by Huntchinson, who is the consensus favorite to go to the Jaguars with the top pick.
Other players expected to go off the board early in the proceedings are also set to be in Vegas. N.C. State tackle Ickey Ekwonu, Alabama tackle Evan Neal LSU defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner are also on the list of attendees.
The rest of the players that are expected to be on hand on April 28 are listed below.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral
Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross
Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean
Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon
Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II
Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson
Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd
USC wide receiver Drake London
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson
Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt
