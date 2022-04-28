Aidan Hutchinson explains his draft outfit to Michael Irvin, Melissa Stark
EDGE prospect Aidan Hutchinson is on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
EDGE prospect Aidan Hutchinson is on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Everything you need to know about the Colts and the 2022 NFL draft.
2022 NFL draft: New Orleans Saints team needs entering Round 1, via @DillySanders:
When the playoffs begin next week, fans will continue to see more details about player speed, shot speed and other metrics.
Alex Ovechkin wont play in Thursdays game against the Islanders but still has a chance of suiting up for their regular season finale.
Charles Robinson and Josh Norris break down Jacksonville's probable selection with the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Kyler Murray is eligible for a long-term contract extension this summer, something he's pushing for sooner rather than later.
When does the 2022 NFL draft start and what TV channel is Round 1 on? Las Vegas event begins at 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network. Follow live updates.
Seahawks WR Penny Hart admits he was hurt by not getting drafted
The Boston Red Sox announced Thursday they have claimed right-handed-hitting outfielder Jaylin Davis off waivers from the San Francisco Giants.
The Patriots have a laundry list of needs – cornerback, guard, linebacker, tackle and receiver. We'll track all Patriots-related moves here live.
When the Saints traded their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick to the Eagles in a deal that got New Orleans a second first-round pick in 2022, there was immediate talk that it was the Saints’ first step toward moving up and drafting a quarterback. But Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis says that wasn’t [more]
There is no good excuse for this franchise to fail to qualify for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Niners star wiped the team from his Instagram a week ago.
Examining three of the players surging up draft boards into the top five.
Baker Mayfield is not expected to be traded before the start of the draft on Thursday night, but a report on Thursday afternoon indicates that the Browns may not wait too much longer before dealing the quarterback. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that a handful of teams have expressed interest in making a deal [more]
James Madison University softball player Lauren Bernett died by suicide, medical officials in Virginia said Thursday.
Conventional wisdom says Dallas could go OL with at 24, but the name Kiper turns in has thrown Cowboys Nation for a loop with hours to go. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Draymond Green battled with Nikola Joki for five games and praised the Nuggets' star after the series ended.
There's nothing like a Curry family celebration, especially after a series-clinching win.
Sin City, which has football's Raiders and hockey's Golden Knights, appears poised to add another major team.