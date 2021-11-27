Aidan Hutchinson dominates as Michigan runs away from Ohio State

💪〽️ @aidanhutch97 made @UMichFootball history with his 13th sack of the season pic.twitter.com/4XH9V82tky — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

Jim Harbaugh has finally beat Ohio State, thanks to a complete performance from his Wolverines.

Led by a punishing ground attack on offense, and another dominant performance from Aidan Hutchinson and the defense, Michigan ended an eight-game losing streak against their most bitter rivals.

Hutchinson bagged three sacks of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, helping send Michigan to the Big Ten title game and giving the home crowd that The Big House plenty to cheer about in the snow Saturday afternoon.

While Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux is still the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Hutchinson’s play so far this season might give the Ducks’ star pass rusher a run for his money when next April rolls around.

