Aidan Hutchinson didn’t grow up a Lions fan despite being from Detroit

Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson has quickly become the fan favorite to be the top draft selection by his hometown Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL draft. And Hutchinson himself would welcome the chance to play for his hometown team, even though he did not grow up a Lions fan.

In a radio interview in Houston with “The Wheelhouse with Jake Asman, Cody Stoots, & Brad Kellner” on ESPN 97.5, Hutchinson acknowledged the longtime struggles of the Lions franchise made rooting for them a tough sell despite growing up in suburban Plymouth.

“You know, growing up, it was hard being a Lions fan,” Hutchinson told the hosts. “The Lions have been struggling for a while. I actually grew up a Patriots fan with Tom Brady and stuff like that. So, I never really loved the Lions too much. But, hey, if they pick me, they’re getting it all.”

Hutchinson diplomatically handled the questions about where he would like to play, noting he really liked Houston. He is in Texas for the Rotary Lombardi Award. The 2-10 Texans also have a dire need for an impact pass rusher and currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft order. Detroit still holds onto the No. 1 overall pick with its 1-10-1 record.

