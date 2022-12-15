Aidan Hutchinson among 6 Lions missing practice on Thursday

After a relatively light injury report on Wednesday to start Week 15, the Detroit Lions added a few more names to the list of players sitting out practice on Thursday. The most prominent of those new additions is standout rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson missed the practice session with an illness, as did CB Mike Hughes and DE Michael Brockers. Last week saw an illness spread around the Lions locker room as well, but it is unknown if these are related.

The two players who sat out Wednesday’s walkthrough both remained out. OL Kayode Awosika (ankle) and LB Derrick Barnes (knee) are still out after missing all of last week as well. Fullback Jason Cabinda joined them on the sidelines with an ankle issue.

Slot CB Will Harris (hip) and C Frank Ragnow (foot) remained limited participants. Ragnow has played through the ongoing foot injury all season.

