The Maize And Blue Review

Former Michigan football star Aidan Hutchinson has won some postseason honors for his excellent play with the Detroit Lions this season. The NFL announced on Thursday that Hutchinson has been named the "Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year," an award that is voted on by the fans. "There were so many talented players in this rookie class, so it’s quite an honor for me to be named the 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year,” Hutchinson said in the press release.