How Aidan Glover showcased leadership in Collierville's 2-0 start

Collierville was leading Beech by seven points at halftime Friday night when football coach Joe Rocconi grabbed senior quarterback, Aidan Glover, as they were heading to the locker room. The two briefly talked about how the team was starting to lose composure, including some of the coaches.

Glover looked at his coach and knew exactly what he needed to tell his teammates in the locker room during the break.

That message was to simply stay calm and it worked at Glover was responsible for all four touchdowns in the Dragons’ 28-21 win over Beech.

"We got a little anxious (on offense) because we weren’t moving the ball like we did last week,” said Glover, who had 189 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. “I just told the guys slow down, calm down, take it play by play.”

That’s why Glover, a 6-foot 3 Missouri football commitment, has been off to a roaring start to his senior year.

"He’s a heck of a leader,” Rocconi said. “He’s a heck of a competitor. I think those are the two main things that drive him and it’s contagious with everybody else.”

Glover is responsible for eight of Collierville’s nine touchdowns this season and has played a big role in helping remain undefeated on the season.

Though Friday night, his role was less through the stats and impacting the game as a leader.

In the first half, just as quickly as things went right for Collierville, they’d make a mistake. Right after Glover connected with Martez Carter on a jet pass for the game’s first touchdown, Beech responded with a 90-yard kickoff return.

Then Collierville (2-0) went on to score on another jet pass, this time to Joakim Dotson. A few plays later, Beech scored on a 64-yard touchdown run.

When things would go right for Collierville, the momentum would immediately sway back to Beech. That’s why Glover and Rocconi felt they were losing composure.

“We have a lot of offensive weapons, we can move the ball,” said Glover, who also had a 14-yard touchdown run. “If we can just chip away, we’re going to score.”

That’s why leaders like Glover are important.

Even when he’s throwing touchdowns and helping the offense get a spark in its dullest moments, his ability to lead his teammates goes a long way. Not even cramps in the fourth quarter stemming from an uncomfortably hot Week 2 would hold Glover back -- he'd miss a few plays but later connect with Carter 10-yard touchdown pass to seal the game.

And it has the Dragons undefeated heading into its first region game of the season against Bartlett.

“More and more every day, I’m impressed with his leadership and work ethic,” Rocconi said.

