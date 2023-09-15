Aidan Eves, Rashad McNeill shine in new roles for North Penn football in win over Neshaminy

LANGHORNE — Before Friday night, Rashad McNeill had never played safety for North Penn. Actually, the senior could not remember being on defense since middle school. However, an injury in practice suddenly made him a starting safety for the big matchup with Neshaminy.

McNeill is much more comfortable as a wide receiver on offense for the Knights, which he showed. McNeill made a 35-yard touchdown catch with two minutes left that sewed up the 22-14 victory over host Neshaminy in a Suburban One League National Conference opener for both teams.

In another unexpected twist to a position, who threw him the pass was as unlikely a candidate to be on the field as McNeill was to play safety.

North Penn senior Rashad McNeill

Aiden Eves, a junior listed as a tight end/linebacker on the roster, played quarterback for the second half after starter Matt Bucksar and backup Michael Cliver suffered first-half injuries.

“I am the emergency quarterback,” Eves said.

When asked if he knew the Knights' plays, Eves responded, “Not really. I had a wristband with the plays on it, but I never used it. I just went to the sideline and coach (Dick) Beck gave me the play.”

While Eves had never played quarterback in a varsity game before, he knew one thing: If McNeill was getting solo coverage, the ball was going his way.

The Knights held a 16-7 lead when Eves connected with McNeill on the pass with two minutes, 19 seconds remaining.

Neshaminy (1-3, 0-1 SOL) kept battling. A 2-yard touchdown pass from Colin Baker (15-for-21 137 yards, one TD) to Carter Clee was the final play of the game.

“That (TD) play we’ve been practicing a lot,” McNeill said. “It’s a short post. When I got to the end zone, I was like ‘Yo, I’m open.’”

Eves knew enough to look for the 6-foot-3 McNeill.

“I love ‘Shad,’” said Eves. “Anytime I see him covered one-on-one, I’m going there.”

North Penn junior Aidan Eves

McNeill, with major guidance from fellow safety Cliver before he was hurt, not only held his own on defense but he came up with a takeaway.

After a fumble by the Knights' punter in the third quarter gave Neshaminy the ball on the North Penn 5-yard line, a touchdown would have put them right back in the game. However, on the next play the Neshaminy running back got stripped and McNeill jumped on a fumble.

“I was told all week in practice to swipe at the ball,” said McNeill. “I saw my chance and took it.”

Game balls

Neshaminy linebacker Demacio Cooper had an interception at the Knights 24 late in the first half.

North Penn junior defensive back Jackson Shurmann made two interceptions, including a pick-six he ran back 81 yards.

Neshaminy sophomore running back Carter Clee ran for 86 yards on 20 carries and had a touchdown run and catch.

What it means

North Penn: After being outscored by a margin of 72-20 in their first two games, the Knights have turned things around. They have won two in a row and got a win over a traditional rival in Neshaminy.

Neshaminy: After opening the season with a 44-0 victory over Kensington, Neshaminy has lost three straight. They cannot afford too many more losses if they hope to qualify for the District One Class 6A playoffs.

Key plays

Knights kicker Ryan Bocklet had plenty of leg when he booted a 42-yard field goal to give North Penn a 10-7 lead with 3:02 left in the first half. North Penn never trailed after that.

After Neshaminy got as far as the North Penn 24, Bucksar threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Marc Cobbs for the first score of the game, and gave North Penn a 7-0 lead.

They said it

Neshaminy senior football player James Glessner

“We just made too mistakes," said Neshaminy senior lineman James Glessner. "North Penn's D-line is definitely improved. (Aiden Quallet) was tough to block and their end (Trey Anderson) was very agile. We did pretty well in pass protection but the run game was not up to par."

Thursday Night Highlights: Week 4 football scores, stats & recaps in Bucks County area

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: North Penn defeats Neshaminy in Suburban One football