Aidan Antry fuels Genoa run and sees no reason offense should slow down

You can feature running back Aidan Antry in a rushing offense.

You can throw to the Genoa senior out of the backfield or in the slot in most any attack. He has five touchdowns on the ground and five scoring receptions in four games.

He caught three touchdowns and rushed for three more in a victory over Fostoria last week.

"Practice all week, my O-line, my quarterback, all those people around me," he said. "I couldn't be more grateful. How hard they work. Everyone doing their job at the same time. They dominate every play for me.

"I return the favor, and I scored. I give them all the credit. They're always there, in crunch time. Always."

Antry ran in from 45 yards and caught 48- and 35-yard touchdown passes against Fostoria.

"The deep pass Brunk [Aiden Brunkhorst] threw, it was a beautiful pass," he said. "I told him before the play I was going to be open, burn the safety. He saw me, and it was a perfect throw. The hardest one, we were on the 15.

"I caught a little 3-yard out. I had to break a whole bunch of tackles to get in the end zone. I dove in."

He most enjoyed trying to help Ethan Crawford score a touchdown on defense. The lineman returned a fumble 37 yards.

"He picked it up and didn't know what to do," Antry said. "He thought it was an incomplete pass. He started running, and I ran to make sure he could score. A couple guys did. That was a great moment for Genoa football right there.

"Those big boys don't get the recognition so much, it was an awesome moment for everyone to cheer him on."

Genoa's Aidan Antry and Denver Stewart, right.

He rushed a season-high 28 times for a season-best 109 yards and one touchdown in a victory over Huron. Genoa likely surprised the Tigers shifting to the run game for 50 carries.

"It shows we can run both offenses great," Antry said. "Spread and wing-T. When needed, we pounded the ball. Huron had two possessions in the second half. We once had a drive that was eight minutes.

"We ran every time. It makes us very confident, and it might make others worried when they have to play us. It was a huge confidence boost for the offense."

As one of the captains, Antry also wants Genoa to remember how it felt and what it took to recover from a 20-0 deficit against Huron in Week 3.

"We went down and scored with 1:20 on the clock before halftime," he said. "'We can win.' We knew. [Alex] Spencer caught an amazing pass in the end zone and the whole atmosphere changed after that.

"We never give up. Even if we're down, teams have to be worried we can come back."

Antry has 262 yards on 48 rushes and 226 yards on 10 catches. He caught a 61-yard pass to set up a touchdown in a win over Toledo Bowsher.

"All our practice time, we make sure every ball is caught," Antry said. "If there's a drop, we redo it. A bad pass, we redo it. Practice is the key, and Brunk has amazing arm talent."

Genoa's Aidan Antry celebrates a touchdown with Aiden Brunkhorst, left.

Brunkhorst completed 43 of 50 throws combined the last three weeks. Antry doesn't drop many passes, in practice and in principle.

"I'm a pretty quiet kid, but the way I play football I like to be an example to be a better player for the younger players," he said. "I remember when I was younger, watching Jacob Plantz. It was so cool.

"I want to be a kid other kids look up to. My work ethic, I never miss anything. That's part of me. I want to show being a leader. 'Are you going to practice?' 'Heck yeah, I don't like missing things.'"

Antry, who is one of 15 seniors, had a limited varsity role as a backup running back two years ago. Coach Bill Fisher and offensive coordinator Mike Vicars returned this season for the first continuity in Antry's career.

"I'm more vocal and more confident than last year with a year of experience on varsity and a year in this offense," he said. "I feel like I know what I'm doing better and doing what I'm doing better. Genoa as a football team has an amazing brotherhood.

"Making jokes and always there for each other. It helps us on the field, being close. We grew up together and we formed a bond. We all stuck together. It helps so much."

It makes Antry believe Genoa can extend its three-game win streak.

"The way we're on a roll, nobody can stop us right now," he said. "We knew we'd be good. We have seven returning starters on offense and six on defense. Our quarterback started since he was a sophomore.

"We can finish 9-1."

