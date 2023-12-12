Aid Trucks Head to Rafah From Newly Opened Israeli Checkpoint

The first batch of aid trucks from the newly opened Kerem Shalom checkpoint trundled toward Egypt’s Rafah border crossing on Tuesday, December 12, according to Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

“This crucial step is set to expand the volume of aid reaching Gaza,” COGAT wrote on X, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) adding that the opening of the new checkpoint is expected to double the amount of aid entering Gaza.

It comes after weeks of mounting international pressure to ease delays in aid entering Gaza at the only operational direct crossing, at Rafah, which is primarily a pedestrian crossing, the Times of Israel reported.

“We trust the @UN [carried out] all the adjustments to receive and distribute the aid,” COGAT said, amid reports of UN aid distribution centers being looted by famished Palestinians. Credit: COGAT via Storyful